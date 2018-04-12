HSBC Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €7.90 Price Target

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €7.90 ($9.75) price objective by stock analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.90 ($9.75) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs set a €7.26 ($8.96) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.63) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS set a €7.60 ($9.38) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.30 ($9.01) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.68 ($9.48).

Shares of BME BBVA traded up €0.12 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €6.65 ($8.21). 49,660,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,350,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($8.04) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.79).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/banco-bilbao-vizcaya-argentaria-bbva-pt-set-at-7-90-by-hsbc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.