Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys New Stake in SSGA Actice ETF Trust (SRLN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in SSGA Actice ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A owned approximately 0.12% of SSGA Actice ETF Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SSGA Actice ETF Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSGA Actice ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSGA Actice ETF Trust by 474.9% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSGA Actice ETF Trust by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 149,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSGA Actice ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of SSGA Actice ETF Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,581. SSGA Actice ETF Trust has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $47.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

