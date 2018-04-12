35,150 Shares in Monsanto (MON) Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Monsanto (NYSE:MON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MON. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monsanto by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Monsanto by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 200,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monsanto during the fourth quarter worth $147,437,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monsanto during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monsanto in the 4th quarter valued at $15,874,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MON traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.31. 5,129,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,575. Monsanto has a twelve month low of $114.19 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $55,104.51, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.09). Monsanto had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Monsanto will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Monsanto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

MON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Monsanto in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

