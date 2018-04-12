Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (BLX) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 1st.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a payout ratio of 73.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

NYSE:BLX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $28.63. 3,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,137.65, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.58. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 33.53%. analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (BLX) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/banco-latinoamericano-de-comerci-extr-sa-blx-announces-0-39-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA (the Bank) is a specialized multinational bank. The Bank is established to support the financing of trade and economic integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates in two segments: Commercial and Treasury. The Bank’s Commercial segment incorporates all of the Bank’s financial intermediation and fees generated by the commercial portfolio activities, such as origination of bilateral and syndicated credits, short- and medium-term loans, acceptances and contingent credits.

