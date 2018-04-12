Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $35.00

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 125811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $16,088.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $729.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.956 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 18th. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,642,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,641,000 after buying an additional 1,118,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,429,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,442,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 939,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 845,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,841 shares during the period. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $35.00” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/banco-santander-chile-bsac-reaches-new-52-week-high-and-low-at-35-00.html.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.