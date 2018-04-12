Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.45 ($7.96).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($8.02) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.79) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. UBS set a €6.60 ($8.15) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs set a €6.90 ($8.52) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($8.27) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Banco Santander stock opened at €5.44 ($6.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87,350.00 and a P/E ratio of 12.65. Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.51) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.72).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

