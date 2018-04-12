BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 187.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 178,765 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 513,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,863.45, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.42. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $184.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

BXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

