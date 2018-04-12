Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,264,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,884 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.0% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Bank of America worth $509,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Bank of America by 4,013.1% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Instinet reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.21 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,227,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,701,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $312,227.69, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

