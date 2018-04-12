Ladder Capital (LADR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LADR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 925,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,531. The firm has a market cap of $1,682.61, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 62.36 and a current ratio of 62.36. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 20.78%. equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $21,314,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 50.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,219,000 after buying an additional 406,141 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 660.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 812,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 705,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 28,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 150.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 677,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 407,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities, real estate and corporate/other. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans).

