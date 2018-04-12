Lincoln Financial Group (LNC) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) in a report published on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Financial Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Financial Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Lincoln Financial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Lincoln Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of LNC opened at $68.01 on Monday. Lincoln Financial Group has a 52 week low of $62.67 and a 52 week high of $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,955.01, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lincoln Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Lincoln Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Lincoln Financial Group will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Lincoln Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

In other news, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 7,300 shares of Lincoln Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $620,573.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 1,875 shares of Lincoln Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $147,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,701.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,032,099. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Financial Group by 14,542.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Financial Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,635,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Financial Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

