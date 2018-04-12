Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 958,638 Shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) by 297.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.15% of Entercom Communications worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETM. Gruss Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 661.7% during the third quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 1,409,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,235 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,347,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the third quarter valued at about $9,455,000. Finally, WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the third quarter valued at about $8,600,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Entercom Communications has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,295.42, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Entercom Communications had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $246.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,971,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,679,251.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,971,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,520,375.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $19,909,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

