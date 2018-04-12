Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.14 Million Stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.24% of Trueblue worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 195,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Trueblue by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trueblue by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Trueblue by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Trueblue by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trueblue news, Director Bonnie W. Soodik sold 20,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $581,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,014.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,080.65, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.15. Trueblue Inc has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trueblue in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trueblue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.14 Million Stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-14-14-million-holdings-in-trueblue-inc-tbi-updated-updated.html.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.