Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.54% of Inter Parfums worth $20,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Inter Parfums and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Inter Parfums from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $297,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $361,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,595 shares of company stock worth $879,398. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPAR traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,510.38, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-20-88-million-holdings-in-inter-parfums-inc-ipar-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.