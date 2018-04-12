Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 123,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Dolby Laboratories worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 35,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $2,298,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 68,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,089,573.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,820 shares of company stock valued at $31,288,698. 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $67.12. 317,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,344. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6,840.87, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.75 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

