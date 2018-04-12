Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of Acadia Pharmaceuticals worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Soland bought 7,000 shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Baity sold 36,558 shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,184,113.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,144.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $50.00 target price on Acadia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Acadia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $2,057.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.43.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Acadia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 231.71%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-increases-holdings-in-acadia-pharmaceuticals-acad-updated-updated.html.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.