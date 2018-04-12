Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 294,024 Shares of Under Armour (UA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Under Armour (NYSE:UA) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of Under Armour worth $22,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 236,087 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,899. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,446.85, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of -0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UA. Vetr downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.91 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 19,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $296,412.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-raises-holdings-in-under-armour-ua-updated-updated-updated.html.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.