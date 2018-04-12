Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 134,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.85% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lorber David A acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANF traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1,913.66, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In other news, Director Arthur C. Martinez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $474,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.95 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

