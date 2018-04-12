Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million.

BPRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,452. Bank Of Princeton has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 298,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98,326 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bank-of-princeton-bprn-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-51-per-share.html.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank Of Princeton, headquartered in New Jersey, the United States, operates as a bank.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.