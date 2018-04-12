Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Brean Capital

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Brean Capital in a report released on Thursday, April 5th.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OZRK. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of OZRK stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.37. 1,807,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,422. The firm has a market cap of $6,012.92, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Bank Of The Ozarks has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. analysts anticipate that Bank Of The Ozarks will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 175,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

