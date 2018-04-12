Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK) Issues Earnings Results

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Shares of OZRK opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,012.92, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bank Of The Ozarks has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Bank Of The Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Of The Ozarks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Bank Of The Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

