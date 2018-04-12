Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) had its target price cut by Barclays from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OZRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of OZRK traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.47. 194,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of The Ozarks has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,012.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. analysts expect that Bank Of The Ozarks will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Bank Of The Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,097,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,066,000 after purchasing an additional 602,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,438,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,711,000 after purchasing an additional 93,415 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,305,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,250,000 after purchasing an additional 203,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,543,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bank-of-the-ozarks-ozrk-price-target-cut-to-57-00-by-analysts-at-barclays.html.

Bank Of The Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.