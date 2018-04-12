BankUnited (BKU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Hovde Group downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $115,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Starr sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $120,306.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,218. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BankUnited by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BankUnited by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. 610,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,134. The company has a market cap of $4,220.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.33 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 45.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bankunited-bku-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.