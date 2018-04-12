UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Banner worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $266,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $391,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 27.5% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 26.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Banner news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 841 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $45,977.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth A. Larsen sold 884 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $50,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $120,590. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BANR stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 86,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,374. The company has a market cap of $1,806.44, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Banner had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 7.55%. analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase 1,620,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Banner’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

