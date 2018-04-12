Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 240

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 230 ($3.25) to GBX 240 ($3.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BARC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 215 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 190 ($2.69) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 240 ($3.39) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.53) target price (up from GBX 234 ($3.31)) on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.95 ($3.21).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 214.60 ($3.03) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.35 ($3.33).

In other Barclays news, insider Mike Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($29,681.98).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

