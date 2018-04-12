Analyzing Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) & Cott (COT)

Cott (NYSE: COT) and Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cott and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cott -0.05% 0.23% 0.05% Barfresh Food Group -444.21% -133.73% -111.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cott and Barfresh Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cott 0 4 4 0 2.50 Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cott presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.98%. Barfresh Food Group has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Cott.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cott and Barfresh Food Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cott $2.27 billion 0.91 -$1.40 million $0.07 211.57 Barfresh Food Group $1.99 million 39.96 -$8.91 million ($0.11) -6.09

Cott has higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cott pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Barfresh Food Group does not pay a dividend. Cott pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Cott beats Barfresh Food Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water. It provides its services to residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. The company serves approximately 2.4 million customers or delivery points through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. Cott Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. creates, manufactures, and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.