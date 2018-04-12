Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on Cogint (COGT)

Investment analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cogint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $7.00 price target on Cogint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of COGT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,327. Cogint has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $165.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.12.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Cogint had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. research analysts forecast that Cogint will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,264,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,162,505.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Conlin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,828,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,340.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 235,100 shares of company stock worth $647,460. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cogint stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 141.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Cogint worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Cogint Company Profile

Cogint, Inc, a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries.

