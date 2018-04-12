Barton Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Barton Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,570,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,960,000 after purchasing an additional 662,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,633,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,323,595,000 after purchasing an additional 567,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,647,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,406,366,000 after purchasing an additional 367,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,308,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,243,000 after purchasing an additional 102,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,879,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,142,000 after purchasing an additional 280,710 shares in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $12.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,037.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $720,142.63, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $837.85 and a twelve month high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,180.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.65.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

