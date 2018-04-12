Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($108.64) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($108.64) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($128.40) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS set a €103.00 ($127.16) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($111.23) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.63 ($120.53).

Basf stock opened at €83.24 ($102.77) on Wednesday. Basf has a 12 month low of €78.97 ($97.49) and a 12 month high of €98.70 ($121.85).

WARNING: “Basf (BAS) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/basf-bas-given-a-88-00-price-target-by-sanford-c-bernstein-analysts.html.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

