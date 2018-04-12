Bastonet Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (BSN)

Bastonet (CURRENCY:BSN) traded 67.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Bastonet coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bastonet has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. Bastonet has a market cap of $0.00 and $273,093.00 worth of Bastonet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00816651 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012939 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00161772 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bastonet Profile

Bastonet’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Bastonet is www.bastonet.com. Bastonet’s official Twitter account is @BastonetProject.

Buying and Selling Bastonet

Bastonet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Bastonet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bastonet must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bastonet using one of the exchanges listed above.

