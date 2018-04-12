Baytex Energy (BTE) PT Raised to C$5.25 at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s previous close.

BTE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Eight Capital set a C$5.30 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.08.

BTE stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,926. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.71.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$302.19 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total value of C$43,920.00. Also, insider Brian Gordon Ector sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$65,920.00. Insiders have sold a total of 64,636 shares of company stock worth $249,620 in the last quarter.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. (Baytex) is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, exploiting and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in Canada (Alberta and Saskatchewan) and in the United States (Texas). The Company’s crude oil and natural gas operations are organized into four business units: Lloydminster, Peace River, Conventional and United States.

