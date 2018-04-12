NextEra Energy (NEE) Shares Bought by BB&T Investment Services Inc.

BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $22,733,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.07. 1,552,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,366. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $129.22 and a twelve month high of $164.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $76,174.47, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 13,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $2,161,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,167,649.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $803,675.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $9,783,623. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

