BB&T Securities LLC Invests $1.34 Million in DST Systems, Inc. (DST) Stock

BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DST Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DST Systems by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DST Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DST Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DST Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut DST Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of DST Systems in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DST Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DST Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE:DST opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,960.98, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. DST Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $84.48.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. DST Systems had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.35%. DST Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that DST Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $451,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 45,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $3,794,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,556.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BB&T Securities LLC Invests $1.34 Million in DST Systems, Inc. (DST) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bbt-securities-llc-purchases-shares-of-21553-dst-systems-inc-dst-updated-updated.html.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

Receive News & Ratings for DST Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DST Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.