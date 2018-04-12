BeaverCoin Price Tops $0.0263 on Major Exchanges (BVC)

BeaverCoin (CURRENCY:BVC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, BeaverCoin has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeaverCoin has a total market cap of $81,884.00 and $0.00 worth of BeaverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeaverCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.01601080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004832 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017406 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001258 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022115 BTC.

About BeaverCoin

BeaverCoin (CRYPTO:BVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2014. BeaverCoin’s total supply is 3,115,258 coins. BeaverCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeaverCoin_BVC. BeaverCoin’s official website is beavercoin.org.

BeaverCoin Coin Trading

BeaverCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy BeaverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeaverCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeaverCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

