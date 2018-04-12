Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

BBBY opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3,023.42, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Loop Capital set a $23.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products.

