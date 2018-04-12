Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Takes Position in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 4.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 2.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128,096.90, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $185.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald's from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.40.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

