Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,709,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 830% from the previous session’s volume of 936,459 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $6.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLCM. Wells Fargo raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.30 to $6.85 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.98.

The firm has a market cap of $226.61, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of ($0.07) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 260,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $2,248,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $164,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

