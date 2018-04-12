TBC Bank (TBCG) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TBC Bank (LON:TBCG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,025 ($28.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($28.27) price target on shares of TBC Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

TBC Bank stock opened at GBX 1,798 ($25.41) on Tuesday. TBC Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,400 ($19.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,904 ($26.91).

About TBC Bank

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Micro segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including golden deposits, savings and current accounts, nominee accounts, term deposits, child deposits, and coupon and discounted certificates of deposit, and term plus deposits; mortgage, consumer, auto, student, and installment loans; overdrafts; credit lines; credit cards; and money transfers, safe deposit boxes, currency exchange services, and gold certificates, as well as payment protection, property, auto, and car accident damage insurance services.

