Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. They presently have a GBX 1,540 ($21.77) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLUS. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Plus500 from GBX 1,232 ($17.41) to GBX 1,507 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,232 ($17.41) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

PLUS stock remained flat at $GBX 1,300 ($18.37) on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 538,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. Plus500 has a 52-week low of GBX 414.79 ($5.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,324 ($18.71).

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,100 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 31 languages.

