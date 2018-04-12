BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase from GBX 1,650 ($23.32) to GBX 1,640 ($23.18) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Investec reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,650 ($23.32) to GBX 1,900 ($26.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,550 ($21.91) to GBX 1,600 ($22.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,480 ($20.92) to GBX 1,650 ($23.32) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($20.21) price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,474.16 ($20.84).

Shares of BLT stock opened at GBX 1,448.40 ($20.47) on Monday. BHP Billiton has a 1 year low of GBX 1,103 ($15.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,662.40 ($23.50).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th.

WARNING: “BHP Billiton (BLT) PT Lowered to GBX 1,640 at JPMorgan Chase” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bhp-billiton-blt-pt-lowered-to-gbx-1640-at-jpmorgan-chase.html.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

