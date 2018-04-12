BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,600

BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,550 ($21.91) to GBX 1,600 ($22.61) in a report released on Thursday, April 5th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,375 ($19.43) to GBX 1,480 ($20.92) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,400 ($19.79) to GBX 1,405 ($19.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,650 ($23.32) to GBX 1,900 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($22.76) price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 800 ($11.31) price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,474.16 ($20.84).

Shares of LON BLT opened at GBX 1,441.40 ($20.37) on Thursday. BHP Billiton has a one year low of GBX 1,103 ($15.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,662.40 ($23.50).

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

