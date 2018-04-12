BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock Capital Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,365. The firm has a market cap of $448.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 50.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 65.0% during the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $224,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

