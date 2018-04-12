BidaskClub Lowers Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Hold

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

CINF stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11,940.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.84. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,922.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,395.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,954,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,820 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,048,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 663,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,740,000 after purchasing an additional 113,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,077,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

