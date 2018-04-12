BidaskClub Lowers Kearny Financial (KRNY) to Sell

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,028.91, a P/E ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 873,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public at its 41 locations in New Jersey and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. Loans originated or purchased by the Bank generally include loans collateralized by residential and commercial real estate augmented by secured and unsecured loans to businesses and consumers.

