Big Lots (BIG) Receives $57.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Shares of BIG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,617. The firm has a market cap of $1,819.18, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In related news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 25,414 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $1,201,828.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Paul Berger sold 6,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Big Lots by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 753,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,515,000 after buying an additional 625,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $25,598,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $21,077,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Big Lots by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 345,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Big Lots by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,843,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Big Lots (BIG) Receives $57.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/big-lots-big-receives-57-70-average-price-target-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.