Teachers Advisors LLC Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Big Lots worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Big Lots by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Big Lots by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after buying an additional 81,964 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Big Lots by 1,573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 94,400 shares during the period.

In other Big Lots news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 25,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $1,201,828.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Campisi sold 20,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $903,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,458,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,777.15, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. Big Lots has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.14. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on BIG. UBS lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments.

