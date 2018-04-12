Bilfinger (GBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.71 ($47.80).

GBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($65.43) price target on Bilfinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cfra set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of ETR:GBF traded up €0.60 ($0.74) during trading on Thursday, hitting €37.18 ($45.90). 84,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,878. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €32.89 ($40.60) and a fifty-two week high of €41.14 ($50.79).

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

