Contrasting Bill Barrett (BBG) and Concho Resources (CXO)

Bill Barrett (NYSE: BBG) and Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bill Barrett and Concho Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill Barrett $252.84 million 2.11 -$138.22 million N/A N/A Concho Resources $2.59 billion 8.46 $956.00 million $2.09 70.22

Concho Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Bill Barrett.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bill Barrett and Concho Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill Barrett 0 5 5 0 2.50 Concho Resources 0 6 14 0 2.70

Bill Barrett currently has a consensus target price of $6.61, indicating a potential upside of 36.59%. Concho Resources has a consensus target price of $170.11, indicating a potential upside of 15.90%. Given Bill Barrett’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bill Barrett is more favorable than Concho Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Bill Barrett has a beta of 3.59, meaning that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concho Resources has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bill Barrett and Concho Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill Barrett -54.67% -5.27% -2.14% Concho Resources 36.97% 3.61% 2.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Bill Barrett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Concho Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Bill Barrett shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Concho Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Concho Resources beats Bill Barrett on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bill Barrett

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. It has over two areas of production: The Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Uinta Oil Program in the Uinta Basin. Its acreage positions in the DJ Basin are located in Colorado’s eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. It had interests in 299 gross producing wells and served as an operator in 202 gross wells, as of December 31, 2016. The Uinta Basin is located in northeastern Utah. Uinta Basin’s estimated proved reserves are 21.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe). Uinta Basin has interests in approximately 240 gross producing wells. The Company serves as an operator in over 170 gross wells. The Uinta Oil Program includes over three areas of development located in the basin referred as Blacktail Ridge, Lake Canyon and East Bluebell.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

