Bio-Techne (TECH) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bio-Techne earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.2998363282857 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.79. 26,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,424. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $98.35 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $5,580.25, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $154.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $163.00 price target on Bio-Techne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

In other news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $680,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bio-techne-tech-earning-positive-media-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.