Bioamber (BIOA) Given News Impact Rating of 0.07

Media headlines about Bioamber (NYSE:BIOA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bioamber earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.3324272525914 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bioamber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bioamber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bioamber from $12.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE BIOA traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 1,596,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,475. Bioamber has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bioamber Company Profile

BioAmber Inc (BioAmber), formerly DNP Green Technology, Inc, is an industrial biotechnology company, which produces sustainable chemicals. The Company’s technology platform combines industrial biotechnology and chemical catalysis to convert renewable feedstocks into sustainable chemicals that are replacements for petroleum-derived chemicals, which are used in a range of everyday products, including plastics, food additives and personal care products.

