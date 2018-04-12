Biocept (BIOC) Earns Outperform Rating from Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) in a research note released on Wednesday, April 4th. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

NASDAQ BIOC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 248,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,428. The company has a market cap of $17.68, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 374.92% and a negative net margin of 426.48%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. research analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 962,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers.

